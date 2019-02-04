CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla likely to take charge on Monday

Newly-appointed is likely to take over the reins of the probe agency Monday.

A 1983-batch IPS officer, Shukla will be taking charge at a time the agency is busy in a dirty battle of turf war with the which has spiralled into a political slugfest between the Centre and Government.

A perplexed interim M Nageswara Rao was seen scrambling resources to counter the Police's action that not only detained a team, which went to question Rajeev Kumar, but also cordoned off the agency's office at the in

The arrival of 58-year old Shukla, a former DGP of the and an veteran, as a is likely to bring some sort of order in the agency as it moves to the to challenge the action of the government in ponzi scam cases.

Minister had started a dharna on Sunday evening to protest against the alleged highhandedness of the Centre and insults meted out to her by and

The issues were triggered when a team of CBI officials arrived unannounced at the doors of chief to question him in connection with Saradha and scam.

The investigations in these cases have been sped up in the run up to the with the agency recently questioning a at his residence.

The team was stopped by personnel and they were bundled into a police vehicle and taken to a police station.

The took the action as the agency's officials had failed to produce any warrant, state police officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)