Argentine football star Emiliano Sala's father Sunday was from a sound to learn that the plane in which his son was killed, has been found.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso.

He was the only one to stay behind in when the family rushed to Nantes, to try to help with the search.

"I talk to them every day. But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.

Sala was travelling from to join up with his new club, side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in last Wednesday.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 plane after transferring from French team in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move.

Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a crowd funding page that raised over 300,000 euros (USD 343,000) to look for the wreck.

