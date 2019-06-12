JUST IN
CBI conducts searches at 22 locations in UP, Delhi in connection with mining scam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, including three residential premises, of former UP Minister Gayatri Parajapti in connection with the illegal mining scam, officials said Wednesday.

Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said.

The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 12:45 IST

