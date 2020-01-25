Before board exams, CBSE warns parents, students to not panic over rumours

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has warned "mischievous" elements against spreading rumours about the upcoming board exams and has advised and to not panic.

"It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos and messages on platforms and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public.

"The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE," board Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an advisory.

The board also appealed to the public to cooperate with it for the smooth conduct of exams and not to participate in spreading rumours and not to believe baseless information, he added.

The CBSE Class XII Board exams will be held from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while the Class X Board exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.