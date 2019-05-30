Pak Lt.Gen sentenced to 14 years, Brigadier, civilian doctor to face gallows for espionage

Pakistani military courts have sentenced a three-star retired Army to 14 years in jail and a retired to death sentence on charges of espionage, the military announced

A doctor associated with a sensitive organisation has also been handed the capital punishment on similar charges, according to a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Army chief endorsed the punishment to the officers on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to national security, the statement said.

The officers identified by the ISPR as Lieutenant (retd) Javed Iqbal, (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Doctor were tried under the Army Act (PAA) and by for separate cases, the Express Tribune reported.

Iqbal has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while (retd) Rizwan has been handed the death sentence. Dr. Akram, who, according to the ISPR, was employed at a sensitive organisation, has also been given the death penalty.

The ISPR, however, did not disclose the exact nature of espionage the officers were involved in, the report said.

