Celltick Demonstrates Disaster Management Solution

Celltick is an in creating and services for mobile operators, and app developers, and is a leading supplier of Mass Alert solutions for On Thursday, 30th January 2019, Celltick demonstrated the functionality of a cell broadcast-based Mass Alert solution for purposes. A service that is critical for state government agencies, agencies and law enforcement, and is invaluable in sending out real-time alerts to citizens in a targeted location within minutes in any kind of emergency situations, including natural disasters, civil disturbances, terror attacks or any other crises situations that may arise.

Catastrophic events affect millions of lives every year. Celltick Mass Alert is a pioneering capable of alerting millions in one go. It broadcasts interactive alerts without overloading the network resource. Moreover, it transmits messages even in local languages and is free to the end user.

Supervising the demonstration, Mr. Abraham Punnoose, - said, "Disaster preparedness is a necessity and having a disaster alert communicated in real time to the populace is essential for saving lives. Our solution can millions at the touch of a button within minutes in a targeted location that is affected and can be customised in more than nine Indian local languages."



Celltick platform is currently live and integrated with four in namely Airtel, Vodafone, and providing a combined to over 950 million mobile subscribers in Over 750 million live SIM cards are embedded with the Celltick applet and 27-30 million new SIMs with the Celltick applet are added every month in new SIM sales. The solution works across devices, including feature phones, Android/Apple/Blackberry, etc.

Celltick is an in creating and services for mobile operators, and Celltick has been profitable since 2009 and has generated more than $1 billion cumulative gross revenue since its inception. Celltick has over 100 customers in 20+ countries, including America Movil, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Airtel, Tencent, and Celltick is a global company with offices in Singapore, Mumbai, Moscow, Sao Paulo, Herzeliya and the San Francisco Bay Area.

