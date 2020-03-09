Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of DMD, CFO of SBI

-
ALSO READ
SBI pre-tax profit sees three-fold jump to Rs 5,060 crore, beats estimates
SBI results: Bank's September-quarter earnings a Diwali gift for investors
SBI Cards IPO opens March 2: All you need to know about the $1.4 bn offer
Operations may be impacted due to bank unions' two-day strike: SBI
SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: SBI re-opens application process for 76 SCO posts
-
State Bank of India on Monday said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank.
"Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders," the country's largest lender said in a filing to the BSE.
SBI stock was trading at Rs 259.35, down 4.10 per cent, on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU