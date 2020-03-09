Divi's Laboratories begins commercial production at Visakhapatnam unit

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Monday said it has begun commercial production of its unit at Visakhapatnam.

"The company has commenced commercial production effective from March 9, 2020 from DCV-SEZ unit of the company at Chippada village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam," the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Divi's Laboratories, established in Hyderabad, is a pharmaceutical company with two manufacturing units.

The shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,152.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.91 per cent over previous close.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 11:30 IST

