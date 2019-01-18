Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Prime Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Chandrababu Friday said the country is witnessing dictatorship in the form of BJP and "autocracy" in

The Telugu Desam Party, hence, is fighting a 'just war' against the BJP, he said and asked the party cadre to gear up for the ensuing that were 100 days away.

Addressing a teleconference of the TDP rank and file on the occasion of party founder N T Rama Rao's 23rd death anniversary, said NTR taught them how to fight dictatorship and autocracy.

"We are now witnessing dictatorship in the form of BJP, and autocracy in So, we launched a dharma poratam (just war) against them," he added.

Referring to the anti-BJP parties' rally in Kolkata scheduled for Saturday, the minister claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the YSR were in the pro-Modi front as they were not attending it.

"There are only two fronts in the country now. One is pro-Modi and the other is anti-Modi. Since they are not attending the Kolkata rally (being organised by Trinamool Congress), it is clear where the TRS and the YSRC stand," the TDP said.

Paying tributes to the TDP founder, exhorted the party's rank and file to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the society.

He said winning over poverty would be a true tribute to NTR as the doyen always strove for elimination of poverty and removal of economic inequalities in society.

Noting that elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha were just 100 days away, Chandrababu asked the cadre to strive for the party's victory so that it could play a key role in national

"We all should work with team spirit and work to fulfill the state's interests," he added.

