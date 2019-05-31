Change of photographs at Modi's Twitter handles

The pictures in Modi's profiles have undergone a change.

Modi, who was sworn in as for a second term on Thursday, has put the photograph of him bowing to the Constitution at in his official handle. His personal handle carries the image of him acknowledging the cheers and support of the crowd at the on the day the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.

The had addressed a meeting of the ruling alliance members at the after he was elected as their leader on May 25.

He along with 57 ministerial colleagues took oath on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)