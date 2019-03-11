Idea was to expose U-19 boys to bouncy wickets: Dravid

on Monday said the purpose of exposing the U-19 boys to bouncy wickets was served during the Quadrangular tournament here.

under-19 'B' outclassed U-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the 50-over tournament.

"The quality of the wickets was really good at both the venues. They were challenging for the batsmen. The bounce was exceptional. Our whole idea was to expose the boys to bouncy wickets so that they play not just on flat wickets and then we can see who can stand up and perform when the conditions are challenging," said

The bowlers dominated in the tournament with 200 crossed only five times.

"We saw almost 45 guys over the course of the four-day and one-day games. We are not really looking to give individual attention at this stage. This was a selection sort of a tournament before we narrow in on the top 30-40 players.

"It is a stage where we are looking to identify players. It is going to exciting to work with them leading to the U-19 World Cup," added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)