Man held with 90 cartons of liquor in Greater Noida

A man was arrested in Greater Monday evening for allegedly transporting 90 cartons of premium liquor, a day after the model code of conduct for elections came into force, police said.

The accused was held at around 6.30 pm after his pick-up truck was intercepted on the following a tip-off, they said.

"Ninety cartons with 4,320 pints of premium whiskey were seized from the vehicle," said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, SHO, Greater

The vehicle was also impounded during the action, he said.

The man arrested has been identified as Rakesh, the SHO said, adding that he hails from but has been staying in adjoining district for some time.

He has been charged under Section 60 of the Excise Act for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale, etc and related offences, Upadhyay said.

