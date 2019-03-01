Chennaiyin FC name squad for AFC Cup qualifying playoff

Two-time champions have named a fit-again in the 25-man squad for their 2019 AFC Cup qualifying playoff round against Sri Lanka's Colombo on March 6.

Ganesh had missed CFC's entire ISL title defence due to a

This is Chennaiyin's debut AFC Cup campaign following their 2017-18 ISL title success and they are placed in the South Asian Zone of the competition.

This qualifying tie against is for a place in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Cup.

Colombo defeated Bhutan's Transport United 9-2 on aggregate in the preliminary round and will be hosting Chennaiyin in the first leg at the Colombo Race Course Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin's home leg will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday March 13 2019.

Australian Chris Herd, who joined CFC in the January transfer window, will be the club's Asian in the with the Brazilian trio of Mailson Alves, and being the other three foreigners.

Four youth team players have also been included in the squad. Defender (U-18 & B team) and (B team), who were also part of the 2018-19 ISL first team squad, are joined by defender (B team) and forward (B team).

Following the 1-0 defeat away to in their final 2018-19 ISL fixture on Thursday, Chennaiyin will continue their AFC Cup preparations in and leave for on Monday March 4.

squad for AFC Cup Qualifying Playoff Round:



Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh,



Defenders: (Brazil), (Brazil), Zohmingliana Ralte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tondonba Singh, Hendry Antonay,Midfielders: (Australia), Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, (Brazil), Thoi Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Halicharan Narzary,Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Mohammed Rafi,

