Chennaiyin play against Hyderabad FC in battle between bottom-placed teams

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League clash of two bottom-placed teams here on Monday.

Chennaiyin, who are yet to score a goal in four matches this season, will be eyeing a change in fortunes as they play their first game after the short international break.

Head coach John Gregory, who had suggested that it was probably time for someone to take over after the loss to Bengaluru FC in the previous encounter, will be hoping that the team's forward-line begins finding the net before it is too late.

For Chennaiyin, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who were part of the Indian team which played in the recent World Cup qualifiers, will have to step up and push forward.

The strike force of Chennaiyin has not been in the best of form and it remains to be seen whom Gregory picks for Monday's fixture. Maltese forward Andre Schembri has not been able to make much of an impact and Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis may get a look-in.

Hyderabad FC, who beat Kerala Blasters for their only win so far, will be aiming to capitalise on Chennaiyin's frailties to notch up their second win.

Speaking ahead of Monday's game, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown talked about the importance of a positive result against Chennaiyin.

"We have two games in quick succession but the first one against Chennaiyin is more important. They are in a similar kind of situation like us this season," Brown said.

"Under John Gregory, they won the title two seasons back and now he is like a caged and wounded animal. He is not getting the rewards for the work they are putting in. They are losing games. I know him very well. He will bang his head against the wall to get an answer. That is the hard part about coaching and management," he added.

Brown also said the international break came at the right time as the team was grappling with injuries and it allowed the players to recuperate.

For Hyderabad, Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic could be the key players and Brown will expect them to click against Chennaiyin at the Marina arena.

Match starts at 7.30 pm.

