Chhattisgarh: 3 held with leopard skin in Kabirdham

A leopard skin was seized from three persons in Chhattisgarh's district after police sent a to crack a deal, a said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh identified the three as (33), Thakur Singh Markam (30) and Dashru Parte (24).

"Police learnt that the three were searching for customers in Sahaspur Lohara area to sell the leopard skin. Our personnel posed as customers and struck a deal for Rs 5 lakh and then arrested them," he said.

According to police and forest officials, the exact value of the seized skin was yet to be ascertained, though it may be in the range of Rs 2 lakh in the international market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)