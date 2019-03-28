US undermining UNSC by forcefully moving resolution on Azhar: China

on Thursday accused the US of undermining the authority of the UN anti-terrorism committee by "forcefully moving" a resolution in the UNSC to list Pakistan-based as a global terrorist, saying America's move only "complicates" the issue.

The US, supported by and the UK, has moved a draft resolution in the to blacklist the Pakistan-based terror group's chief, two weeks after put a hold on a proposal to list Azhar under the 1267 of the Council.

Asked about the development, told a that move only complicates the issue.

"This is not in line with resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. This has reduced the authority of the Committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the UNSC and this is not conducive to the solidarity and only complicates the issue.

"We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving forward this resolution draft," Geng said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)