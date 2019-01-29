JUST IN
China decries 'political manipulations' behind Huawei case in US

AFP  |  Beijing 

China on Tuesday decried the "political manipulations" behind the US case against Huawei as Washington indicted the tech giant's chief financial officer and levelled sweeping charges against the company.

"For some time, the US has used state power to discredit and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle the enterprises' legitimate and legal operations," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"There are strong political motivations and political manipulations behind the actions.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 11:15 IST

