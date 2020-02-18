Coronavirus: China offers to relax tariff on import of US medical equipment

JUST IN
Jaishankar engages with EU leaders on socio-economic issues, climate change
Beijing 

China will accept applications for exemptions from trade-war tariffs on imports of US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic.

Products that qualify include patient monitors, blood transfusion equipment and instruments to measure blood pressure, according to a list released by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
