Coronavirus: China offers to relax tariff on import of US medical equipment

-
ALSO READ
Strict provisions across Customs rules to tighten the screws on imports
Sombre news on global markets
Global goods growth in Q4 to remain below trend over rising tariffs: WTO
China to exempt US imports from retaliatory tariffs to fight coronavirus
Trump expects coronavirus crisis to 'go away' in April due to hot weather
-
China will accept applications for exemptions from trade-war tariffs on imports of US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic.
Products that qualify include patient monitors, blood transfusion equipment and instruments to measure blood pressure, according to a list released by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU