Business Standard

China repeats demand for rollback of US tariffs in exchange for a deal

The Communist Party newspaper Global Times ran several articles Monday that emphasized there would be no deal without a promise to phase out the tariffs imposed by Washington

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China, US to hold trade talks in October; Beijing says phone call went well
Officials are negotiating a preliminary Phase 1 agreement aimed at resolving the 18-month-old tariff war between the two largest economies.

A Chinese official newspaper has reiterated, repeatedly, Beijing's demand that the US roll back tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration in exchange for a deal.

The Communist Party newspaper Global Times ran several articles Monday that emphasized there would be no deal without a promise to phase out the tariffs imposed by Washington.

Officials are negotiating a preliminary Phase 1 agreement aimed at resolving the 18-month-old tariff war between the two largest economies.

Chinese officials earlier said the US side had agreed to gradually phase out the tariffs as progress is made on ending the dispute over trade and technology. The US side did not confirm that.

The newspaper cited various Chinese officials saying that existing tariffs is a top priority for China for the phase one deal.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 09:50 IST

