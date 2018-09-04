Odisha to disengage 50,000 retired employees recruited on

government has decided to disengage about 50,000 retired government employees recruited by different departments on basis during the last four years, an said today.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Administration department, the said.

The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of secretaries chaired by A P Padhi on August 25. In the meeting it was decided to disengage the retired employees from government jobs.

The meeting was informed that about 50,000 retired employees have so far been recruited to do jobs on basis.

"All retired persons, who have been engaged by different Departments/Heads of Departments should be disengaged by appropriate authorities," the notification said. It asked the authorities to stop engagement of retired government employees henceforth.

The has also asked the concerned departments to take necessary steps and carry out the order with immediate effect and treat the notification as "most urgent."



Earlier, the in 2012 had made provision for tenure-based re-engagement of retired government officials, instead of fresh recruitments. The aim was to utilise skilled professionals and retired government employees.

Meanwhile, said his department has sought reports from different departments on how many employees are currently employed.

