Trade war: China to send top negotiator to US after National Day holiday

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China, US to hold trade talks in October; Beijing says phone call went well
Representative Image

China says its top trade negotiator will lead an upcoming 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the United States.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said Sunday that Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington for the talks sometime after China's National Day holiday, which ends October 7.

Wang repeated the Chinese position that the two sides should find a solution on the basis of mutual respect and benefit.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to win concessions from China, which has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs.

The escalating dispute between the world's two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.
First Published: Sun, September 29 2019. 18:30 IST

