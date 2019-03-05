Turkey lambasts US move to end special trade status

Turkey's on Tuesday said US plans to end the preferential trade status granted to conflicted with the allies' push to increase commercial exchanges.

"This decision contradicts our mutual objective of reaching bilateral trade volume of $75 billion... The decision will also negatively affect US small and medium-sized enterprises and manufacturers," Ruhsar Pekcan said on

"We still would like to pursue our target of increasing our bilateral trade with the US who we see as our strategic partner, without losing any momentum," she said.

The Trade Representative's Office said Monday that intended to end "India's and Turkey's designations as beneficiary developing under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program."



The office made the decision at US Donald Trump's direction, saying that it was because the no longer complied with eligibility criteria.

Under the GSP programme, some products may enter the US duty-free if meet criteria which include offering the US "equitable" market access.

was made a GSP beneficiary in 1975 and the office said had shown a "higher level of economic development" meaning that it could be "graduated" from the programme.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained, especially following the 2016 failed coup and Washington's support for a viewed by as a "terrorist offshoot" of Kurdish insurgents within its borders.

Last summer ties worsened over the detention of an American pastor, during which Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish and aluminium, and sanctioned two senior Turkish officials. Pastor was later released and relations improved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)