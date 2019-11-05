Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday

The SpecialInvestigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said.

"The probe into the case has been completed and charge sheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan),has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh," IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters here.

Rathore is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

"These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the lawstudent in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents ontheir laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs.1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count," Arorasaid on the probe.

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Chinmayanad has gone up to six.

The other four accused are the law student, who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.

