Chouhan 4th time lucky; to be sworn in Madhya Pradesh CM

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday.

He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening.

The legislature party members - wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other - unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader.

BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.

First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 19:32 IST

