Chouhan 4th time lucky; to be sworn in Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan
will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday.
He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening.
The legislature party members - wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other - unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader.
BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.
