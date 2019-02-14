Chronology of events in Delhi versus Centre case

Following is the chronology of events in the case related to the power tussle between the Centre and government in which a two-judge bench of the Thursday delivered a split verdict over control of services and referred the matter to a larger bench.

- Jul 4, 2018: Five-judge SC bench unanimously held that cannot be accorded the status of a state but also said that has to act on aid and advice of the elected government.

-Jul 10: SC agrees to hear next week appeals of government relating to scope of its various powers in view of the Constitution bench that held that has no independent power to take decisions.

- Jul 18: tells SC that its functioning is "completely paralysed" and it cannot order transfer or posting of officers despite the recent Constitution bench verdict on the

- Oct 4: tells the apex court to hear petitions relating to governance of the national capital be heard soon.

- Oct 10: Centre tells SC that has power to regulate services in Delhi.

- Oct 24: Centre tells SC that Centre was well within its rights under the Constitution to distinguish between the investigating powers of and the

- Nov 1: SC reserves verdict on the challenges to notifications related to control over services, setting up of and power of in the ongoing tussle between Delhi and Centre.

- Feb 14: SC delivers split verdict on six issues pertaining to a long-running feud between the central and the national capital governments, refers matter to a larger bench.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)