BJP welcomes SC judgment, says it removes ambiguities

The unit of the BJP on Thursday welcomed the judgement and said it removes ambiguities in the powers of the government.

There should no scope for "confusion or conflict" and the should humbly accept the judgement, of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

"We welcome the decision removing ambiguities in the powers of the Delhi govt. After this verdict there shouldn't be any scope for confusion or conflict. The Delhi govt should humbly accept it & govern the capital as it was being done before they had come to power," he said on

The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on their views on disputes pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

The apex court also upheld the Centre's notification that its employees cannot be probed in corruption cases by ACB of

