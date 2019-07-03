Delhi court acquits Mukhtar Ansari, others in 2005 murder case

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and others accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj exonerated all the accused in the case.

The trial of the 2005 murder case was transferred from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2013 on a plea filed by Alka Rai, the wife of Krishnanand Rai.

Ansari, the MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, has several criminal cases against him, including that of murder and abduction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)