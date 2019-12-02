Coal India production gradually recovers, offtake higher in November

Coal production and offtake were higher in the month of November 2019 sequentially over the previous month by 27 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, as the has been gradually recovering from the impacts of the monsoon, an official said on Monday.

Limited production for November was at 50.02 million tonnes, an absolute increase of 10.67 million tonnes compared to that in the previous month of October registering a growth of 27.1 per cent, the official said.

But, the monthly production under review was down nearly 4 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

While coal off-take for November 2019 grew by almost 17 per cent month-on-month comparison supplying 47.37 million tonnes of coal.

However, compared to November '19 over the same month of 2018, the offtake contracted by 7.6 per cent.

Besides monsoon, law and order problem at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd that accounts for 25 per cent of total production for the PSU miner continues to affect production, an official said.