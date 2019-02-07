Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic pulmonary arterial hypertension drug

Drug Thursday said it has received nod from the US regulator for its generic tablets used for treatment of pulmonary arterial

The company has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for tablets in the strength of 20 mg from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly & Co's tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), and its generic equivalents had US sales of about USD 490 million for the 12-month period ended November 2018, the statement said.

The company's product is available for shipping immediately, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial to improve exercise ability, it said.

Shares of were trading at Rs 533.90 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.13 per cent from the previous close.

