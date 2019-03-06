Cipla to launch cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

Drug and its subsidiary USA Wednesday announced a phased launch of generic hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of secondary (HPT) in adult patients with on dialysis, in the US market.

The launch, however, is a subject of ongoing litigation, said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla said, its hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen Inc.

tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary (HPT) in adult patients with on dialysis, for the treatment of in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.32 per cent lower at Rs 546.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)