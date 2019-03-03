CISF creates Guinness world record in single line bicycle parade

Troops of the CISF Sunday created history by achieving a world record feat in 'single line bicycle parade' to mark the 50 years of the paramilitary force, an said.

The (CISF) was raised in 1969 and it has about 1.80 lakh personnel in its ranks.

The record was created at the in Noida when personnel of the central force rode a total of 1,327 bicycles "non-stop with uniform distance between bicycles in a single line," the said.

"The bicycle covered 3.2 km distance non-stop. Earlier, this record was held by Hubballi bicycle which had 1,235 bicycles in single chain," a CISF said.

It was an attempt requiring high degree of discipline as entire formation has to be moving, keeping in mind that the distance between two cycles should not exceed the length of three cycles for the world record to be broken, he added.

The World Record presented a certificate to CISF and other senior officials, authenticating the feat, he said.

The CISF is tasked to guard a majority of civil airports in the country apart from vital infrastructure in the and nuclear domain.

