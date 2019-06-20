CISF personnel commits suicide in Delhi

A 27-year-old CISF personnel allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Vipin Kumar, a native of Jahanabad, Bihar, was found after his neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from his ground floor apartment in Shahdara's Dilshad Colony, they said.

It seems that Kumar died two to three days ago, police said, adding that the body was sent to the for post-mortem. The time and cause of death will be ascertained after the report, they said.

The deceased's nephew said that Kumar had joined the (CISF) in 2013 and was posted at the in New He was earlier posted in

"He was unmarried and living in Dilshad Colony for the last one and half years. He came to on June 15 from his native place after spending couple of days there," Thakur said.

"We have seen the body and it seems like somebody has killed him and later hanged his body from the ceiling fan," Thakur alleged.

Kumar was the youngest of three brothers. His elder brother is a doctor who practices in Loni and lives near his house while the other one lives in Bihar, he said.

Kumar's father died in 2017 and his mother lives with one of the brothers in The family members have been informed and would be reaching soon, he added.

