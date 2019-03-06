CISF personnel in Allahabad get maiden residential complex

A first-ever residential unit for CISF personnel posted in the city was inaugurated by on Wednesday through video conference, officials said.

"This is a new building complex for the personnel posted in the CISF group centre here and it will have 20 residential units for them," CISF (DIG) V Khamo said.

She added that more than 100 (CISF) personnel are posted in the city as part of the force's charter to render various duties in the internal security and law and order domain.

The also launched 28 major infrastructure projects of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central police organisations costing nearly Rs 1,900 crore and spread over 17 states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)