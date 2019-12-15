JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Citizenship Act: Cops block Jamia gates to nab 'outsiders' causing violence
Business Standard

Citizenship Act against views of V D Savarkar: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that issues like CAB were being raised to "divert attention" of people from real issues like security of women, unemployment and farm crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Uddhav Thackeray
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public rally, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo) (

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the new citizenship law is against the views of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, Thackeray said that issues like CAB were being raised to "divert attention" of people from real issues like security of women, unemploymentand farm crisis.

"Is CAB based on ideology? What about violence which erupted over it?, he asked.
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU