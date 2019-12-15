Citizenship Act against views of V D Savarkar: CM Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
BHU tense after Savarkar photo is defaced, panel set up to probe vandalism
If govt hikes tax rates, it will further 'sink the economy': P Chidambaram
Fadnavis slams Sena, also seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology for Savarkar remarks
Indian Union Muslim League moves SC challenging Citizenship Bill
Normal life hit in parts of Nagaland in shutdown against citizenship law
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the new citizenship law is against the views of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.
Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, Thackeray said that issues like CAB were being raised to "divert attention" of people from real issues like security of women, unemploymentand farm crisis.
"Is CAB based on ideology? What about violence which erupted over it?, he asked.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU