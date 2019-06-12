Clashes between BJP workers, police in Kolkata

Clashes broke out between workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attack on its workers and supporters.

As the activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear and water cannons to disperse them.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

