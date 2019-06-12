JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

Amit Shah calls on President
Business Standard

Clashes between BJP workers, police in Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attack on its workers and supporters.

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU