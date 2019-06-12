India successfully conducts maiden flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed unmanned demonstration for flight from a base off Odisha coast on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The forms an important component of the country's ambitious programme for development of a hypersonic cruise missile system, they said.

The trial was carried out by the and Development Organisation from Dr in the at about 11.25 am, DRDO sources said.

"The new technology was tested. Data generated by radars showed that the trial was a success," they said.

Developed under a special project, HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle) is an unmanned demonstration for flight.

Under the HSTDV programme run by the DRDO, a demonstrator flight vehicle has been conceptualised to demonstrate the technology for a short duration of about 20 seconds, the sources said.

Once it is achieved successfully, will join another select club of countries having such technology.

Apart from being used as a vehicle for hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles, it is a which will have multiple as well, the sources said.

It can also be used for launching satellites at low cost, they said.

