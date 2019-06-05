Clashes between protesters, security forces after Eid prayers in some parts of Kashmir

Clashes between protestors and security forces were reported after in some parts of on Wednesday, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes, they said.

The festival of Eid was celebrated with much fanfare across the state with people thronging mosques, shrines and Eidgahs to offer prayers on the culmination of the holy moth of Ramzan.

Clashes broke out in some parts of the old city between protestors and security forces after Similar clashes were reported in Sopore in north and Anantnag in south Kashmir, the officials said.

In Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and slain militant However, police officials said they are verifying the veracity of these reports.

Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, they said.

The situation elsewhere in the valley remained peaceful, they said.

The biggest gathering of devotees was witnessed at where thousands of faithful offered the Eid prayers, officials said.

at Nowhatta in the old city also witnessed a huge crowd.

People also thronged to Sonawar and Soura shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.

