MEIL Proved its Superiority in Hydrocarbons Sector Too

/ -- Hyderabad-based MEIL's Hydrocarbon division made an extraordinary beginning in the field. It has completed and commissioned many projects in the last financial year. Oil storage tanks, gas-based power generation units, gas processing units, pipeline projects and were taken up and completed most of them. MEIL's Hydrocarbon division also has had a presence in the global market by execution projects in and It also expands to Singapore,

Global footprints



It has commissioned in Power generation and at (APC), This 54-megawatt commissioned in the month of October 2018 and running successfully. This project includes engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of the of 54 MW capacity, heat recovery steam generator and step-up transformer of 80 MVA. Another global project by MEIL's is at Al-Zour project for KIPIC, This order is aimed at the construction of 66 storage tanks of capacity ranging from 60M dia to 78M dia which involves the structural quantity of 70,000 " mobilised 3,000 manpower to for this project. Most of the construction of the tank completed and hydro test is in process. The project is expected to be completed by December 2019. received Appreciation Certificate from for achieving 10 million safe man-hours work," said P.Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, of

RGT in record time



A with 90 MMSCMD capacity at Rageswari, was constructed and commissioned within a span of just 7 months. This project was awarded by in the month of August 2018. MEIL mobilized its resources in the same month and started execution works immediately because of the fast-track nature of the project. The team took up the challenge on war-footing and began working 24-hours a day on the civil, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation aspects of the project. The project commissioning works started in March 2019. Explaining the reasons to this achievement, Mr P.Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, said, "After deploying close to one a half lakh man days, MEIL successfully completed the project with world-class quality standards and zero incidents. The project is the first-of-its-kind to be built in a record period of six months. Due to this unparalleled achievement, MEIL proved its mettle once again and has risen to the position of a in the international hydrocarbons industry."



Pipeline replacement projects



ONGC awarded the to MEIL: Six pipeline replacements in Geleki, and five projects in South Santal to Becharji. The first project involves 5 about 128.3-km long and one of 16.5km. These pipeline replacements are aimed at increasing operational efficiency of ONGC. MEIL laid 3 segments 48.3km of pipeline in 2017 and the balance pipeline segments of 91.62km in 2018, which are in use by ONGC.

Renewal Project



ONGC awarded the Renewal Project which involves revamping and optimizing 21 existing ageing infrastructure to 9 new integrated complexes, to mitigate maintenance, operational problems and fully compliant to statutory requirements for the production of balance recoverable reserve of Oil and Gas in North East region for at least next 25 years. As a part revamping of the Assam Lakhmani Field, MEIL commissioned (ETP), (WIP) and Group Gathering Station V ( V) installed in 2018.

Upgradation of firefighting



Mehsana asset's four installations firefighting system up-gradation project was also bagged by MEIL. According to the MB Lal committee's recommendation, to ensure an effective fire protection system at 4 installations in Mehasana, Out of 4 installations, MEIL completed 2 installations and balance 2 installations are in an advanced stage of commissioning and will be completed by July 2019.

City Gas Distribution (CGD)



MEIL visualized and undertook the project of supply for Domestic, Commercial, Industrial and transport sector in MEIL got approval from Petroleum and Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to distribute in 16 districts - among them, 14 districts are in AP & Telangana, and 2 districts are in

Presently, MEIL has created a network for the distribution of natural gas to consumers under the brand name 'Megha Gas' for domestic, commercial, industrial, & automobile sectors in Krishna, Tumkur and Belgaum districts. Soon, MEIL would be creating a network in 13 Telangana districts.

Until now, MEIL has laid a 360-km long pipeline. In the future, MEIL is planning to lay pipelines of about 900 Km in AP, Telangana, & The nature of business is mainly divided into Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas(CNG). PNG is the gas which is directly supplied to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers through the pipeline, while CNG is used by the





With a view to developing in AP & Telangana, MEIL has strategically secured from ONGC in the regions of Nagayalanka and West Penugonda. from these fields will account to around 130,000 SCM per day. For this purpose, MEIL had installed mechanical refrigeration units procured from the USA, compressors, & other mechanical packages. MEIL has already commissioned the Nagayalanka Field and currently supplying Natural Gas to PNG customers in and around MEIL also intends to supply the natural gas through cascades to industrial establishments in Telangana as well. MEIL is geared to start operations in other regions once approvals are received from ONGC for the West Penugonda field.

About MEIL



(MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra in Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

Source: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

