Pak's Sindh University cancels admission of woman with ISIS background

The University of in has cancelled the admission of a 22-year-old woman student, who received weapons training from the in and was part of a failed plot to carry out a suicide attack on a church in

Naureen Leghari, a second-year student of the and (LUMHS) in Jamshoro, Sindh, went missing in February 2017 from his native town of Hussainabad, a suburb of She was arrested after two months from following an encounter in which her associate Ali was killed by security forces.

After her arrest, LUMHS cancelled her admission. She then got admission in the of the University of in November 2018 but when the varsity got knowledge of her background, it cancelled her admission, reported.

Her father Dr is working at the University as a in

Naureen and her father have approached High Court filing a joint constitutional petition against the University of Sindh, praying that according to article K-25 of Constitution, the University management could not deny her right of

Burfat told the media that University management is verifying the facts that why Naureen was expelled from LUMHS and after getting verification from law enforcement agencies, it will decide about her.

University Mugheri said that she concealed facts about cancellation of her previous admission while applying at

"When the administration of the University came to know about the facts regarding annulment of her admission at LUMHS, it cancelled her admission," he said.

Naureen at the time of her arrest had confessed to her involvement in terrorist activities.

In a confessional statement which was played during a press conference by Maj Gen here, Naureen said that she was to be used by the Islamic State as a suicide bomber on an attack to be conducted on a church on

She said they were given two suicide jackets, four grenade and some bullets by the to carry out the mission. However, their mission was foiled by the security forces who killed one militant and arrested two others, including Naureen.

