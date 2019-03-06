COA set to refer Rahul-Pandya matter to Ombudsman, BCCI snub at ICC also to be discussed

The (COA) running Indian will refer the investigation into and K L Rahul's loose talk on women to the BCCI's newly-appointed D K Jain during a meeting here on Thursday.

Rahul and were provisionally suspended for their sexist remarks on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry.

Now that the has been appointed by the to resolve disputes, he will take a call on the case involving Rahul and

Jain, a former judge, on Tuesday told that he was waiting for the COA to refer him any matter, including Pandya and Rahul's case.

Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of following their controversial remarks which triggered a massive controversy.

Thursday will also be the first time that the latest member of the COA, Ravi Thodge, will be attending a meeting in person.

Thodge, who was appointed last month, attended the previous meeting over phone. and are the other two COA members.

Another matter likely to be discussed at the meeting is the receiving a cold shoulder from the International Council following its letter to the governing body that urged the ICC and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.

The ICC turned down BCCI's request saying it has no role to play in matters like these.

Besides, matters relating to the IPL starting March 23, will be discussed.

The BCCI, which has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL, is awaiting the dates of to work out the complete schedule of the lucrative league.

"Financial and scheduling matters regarding the IPL will be discussed at the meeting," a source told

