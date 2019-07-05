Coal Ministry sees 48 pc jump in budget allocation to Rs 1,160 cr for 2019-20

-
The Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a jump of 48.2 per cent to Rs 1,159.05 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 781.85 crore in 2018-19.
The increase has been over the revised estimates of the 2018-19 budget, according to Budget documents.
While the expenditure was at Rs 770.91 crore for 2018-19, in case of 2017-18 (actual) it was Rs 722.21 crore, it added.
The bulk of increase in the Budget allocation for 2019-20 is towards central sector schemes.
The expenditure budget of Rs 1,159.05 crore in the 2019-20, includes Rs 1,097 crore on central sector schemes/projects and Rs 23.15 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.
The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased from Rs 20,121 crore in budget 2019-20, over the revised estimate of Rs 17,522.3 crore in 2018-19.
