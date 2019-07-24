College students assault junior over objectionable social

: A 18-year old engineering student was allegedly assaulted by three of his seniors in Khammam district in the state for posting some objectionable comments on the social media,police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the second year student had posted the comments on the social media against one of his seniors, following he and two others took him to an isolated building near their private engineering college in Sathupalli town on Tuesday and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, a video showing three youngsters(who were later identified as third year students) "beating and kicking" the victim in front of some other students surfaced.

The video was filmed by one of the onlookers on his mobile phone.

The junior later approached the Sathupalli police and filed a complaint against the three seniors following which a case was registered under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act,a police official told PTI over phone.

One of the three was taken into custody, the police official added.

