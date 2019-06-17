ADB approves Rs 1,650 cr infrastructure projects in Tripura

The (ADB) has approved a project worth Rs 1,650 crore to develop infrastructure in seven district headquarter towns of Tripura, a senior has said.

The ADB will provide Rs 1,650 crore, out of which 80 per cent will be grant-in-aid and the state will have to repay 20 per cent loan in due course of time, he said.

Such an ADB-assisted ambitious infrastructure development project, first of its kind in Tripura, is expected to modernize all the district headquarter towns and boost tourism and trade prospects in the future to realise the vision of of transforming into a model state," the told reporters on Sunday.

Till now, there had been no provision of any funding for development of district headquarter towns in other than Agartala, he said.

The ADB has approved the project submitted by the amounting to Rs 1,650 crore for infrastructure development such as piped water supply, underground drainage, underground sewage or scientific seepage management, roads with pavement, in the seven district headquarter towns, other than Agartala," the said.

The project will be taken up in Khowai, Ambassa, Dharmnagar, Kailashahar, Udaipur, Bishramganj and Belonia.

Representatives from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of External Affairs, and the had approved the project in its 89th screening committee meeting held in November 15, 2018.

Accordingly, the ADB sent a to Agartala, on December 21, 2018 to seek the feasibility of Project Financing Readiness (PFR) and Technical Assistance (TA) for preparations of DPRs of this project, the official said, adding the project received the final approval on June 14.

The of the government will start preparing DPRs with the assistance of ADB for speedy execution of the said project, he said.

"For the first time, the has taken a concrete decision for development of infrastructure in seven of the eight district headquarter towns, to meet the long- standing demand of the people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)