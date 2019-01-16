Punjab govt to release development funds for each assembly constituency

The government will release funds to the tune of Rs 4 to 6 crore for development of each assembly constituency, Tript Rajinder Singh said on Wednesday.

The decision comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will release development funds in the range of Rs 4 to 6 crore for each assembly constituency in Punjab," said here.

has 117 assembly constituencies.

said the decision for releasing funds for the development of the state was taken by in a pre-budget meeting with the MLAs here.

"The funds will be given to the respective deputy commissioners who will then disburse funds according to the project proposals of the legislators," he further said.

The said the funds will be disbursed by January 30.

He said the development work could not be carried out for the past few months because of the Panchayat elections which were held last month.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday held a pre-budget meeting with MLAs from Majha region.

He sought proposals from legislators with regard to funds required for carrying out development work in their constituencies.

will hold a meeting with legislators from Doaba on January 17. He will meet party MLAs from Malwa on January 18 and 19.

