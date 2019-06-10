MLA marries woman who had lodged rape case against him

MLA Dhananjoy of Tripura's ruling party has married a woman who had accused him of raping and deceiving her.

"Yes, I have married the woman at in Agartala," told reporters here Monday.

The Indigenous People's Front of Triupura MLA's said the married the woman at on Sunday.

Debbarma said the marriage was held and both parties have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged against each other.

The bride is now happily residing at Gandacherra, in district.

Valid documents would be submitted to the concerned authority on Tuesday morning for securing the marriage certificate.

The woman had filed a case against the MLA on May 20 at accusing him of raping and deceiving by not marrying her.

In her complaint, the woman had claimed that she was "socially engaged" to the MLA from Rimavalley constituency.

She had claimed that the maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the nuptial knot.

The MLA was booked for raping the woman.

The High Court had on June 1 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the MLA.

