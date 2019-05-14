Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan for 'Hindu terrorist' remark

A complaint was Tuesday filed before a court here seeking prosecution of for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who had killed Mahatma Gandhi, a "Hindu terrorist".

The matter is likely to be listed before a on May 16.

The complainant has sought Haasan's prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc).

The offences are punishable with imprisonment of three-year jail term or fine, or both.

The complaint was filed by who claimed to be the of an organisation

"deliberately and maliciously" made "absolutely derogatory comments to outrage religious feelings of Hindus by associating terrorism with religion", he alleged.

The comment was made with the sole intention "to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, and outrage religious feelings and religious beliefs of Hindus, along with that of the complainant", Gupta claimed in his complaint.

It was alleged in the complaint that the comment made by was "grossly offensive and deliberately intended to outrage the feelings of Hindus".

Haasan, the of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, in an election campaign in on Monday had said independent India's first "extremist was a Hindu"-- who killed

The petition said he had made the comment while speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where bypolls will be held on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)