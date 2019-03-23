JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Run-up to voting day
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections: Congress announces 7th list with 35 more candidates

Congress shifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad Fatehpur Sikri

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress

toshifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babba Fatehpur Sikri, the party said in a statement.The Congress on Friday released the seventh list of its 35 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election and shifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad Fatehpur Sikri, the party said in a statement.

The party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya from Moradabad where Babbar's candidature was announced earlier.

The party fielded former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury from Khammam in Telangana.

The party also fielded Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Union Minister Karan Singh, from Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress also released a list of 54 candidates for Odisha Assembly election.
 

 

 
First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 01:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements