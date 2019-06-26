Cong demands CM clarification on BJD support to "corrupt"

Assembly Wednesday was adjourned several times as the opposition members created a ruckus demanding a clarification from on ruling BJD's support to BJP nominee Ashwini Vaishnav for the elections.

The issue was raised by Legislature Party who accused Vaishnav, a former IAS officer, of being hand in glove with the mafia as well as a beneficiary of discretionary quota (DQ) scam in

Vaishnab, who was in the assembly premises to enquire about his candidature for the polls, said, "I have nothing to hide. I will tell many things. But let the election process be over."



Asked about the vigilance probe against him in the DQ scam as alleged by the Congress, Vaishnav said, "Let there be a probe into all the allegations. I am insisting on investigation because the allegations are false."



Inside the House, Mishra asked how Vaishnab's candidature will help protect the interest of the state.

He said Vaishnav was among the 1197 persons who were benefited in the DQ scam - "illegal" allotment of land to influential persons in the state.

A task force headed by former IAS investigated the DQ scam and made some recommendations to the government which, in turn, directed the vigilance in 2017 to take action based on the recommendations.

"Will the inform this House that the vigilance has exonerated Vaishnav in the DQ case?" Mishra asked adding that the CM alwyas talks of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption.

Mishra claimed he has documents to show how many scams Vaishnav is involved.

He said, " report will speak for itself. CBI investigation was proposed. Why the NDA government did not order a CBI investigation into scam in last 5 years?"



The MB that enquired the illegal mining cases of had recommended CBI probe into it in 2014.

The veteran also criticised the BJP for making Vaishnab its candidate. "The BJP has no moral right to claim to be the opposition party in Odisha because it is hand in glove with the BJD," Mishra said.

Another Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja also attacked the BJP over the mining scam.

While demanding a ruling from the on the chief minister's clarification over the matter, Congress members led by rushed to well of the House and shouted anti-government and anti- slogans. They too gave slogan on BJD-BJP nexus.

Unable to run the House, S N Patro adjourned the proceeding at least for five times before holding an all-party meeting to end the deadlock.

The ruling BJD last week announced Amar and as its candidates for the by-polls in Odisha and said it will support BJP nominee Ashiwini Vaishnab for the third seat.

Vaishnab was a to former prime minister

