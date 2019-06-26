Moises Arias joins Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson's comedy

Moises Arias, best known for playing Rico in Disney's "Hannah Montana", has been roped in for Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy.

According to Deadline, ("American Vandal") and who featured in "The Last OG" have also boarded the cast.

Details are scarce but it is reported the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from "SNL" comic Pete Davidson's life.

Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and

The already announced cast includes Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Pamela Adlon, Kevin Corrigan, and

The film will bow on June 19, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)