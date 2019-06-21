Cong legislature party in Mizo dist council merges with BJP

All the 20 Congress members in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) have joined the BJP which set to form its next executive committee, MADC officials said at Siaha in south Mizoram on Friday.
The 25-member MADC is one of the three autonomous district councils of Mizoram.
MADC Chief Executive Member N Zakhai wrote to Council Chairman H Sahlo on Thursday that the 20-member Congress legislature party (CLP) merged with the BJP, which had two members in the Council.
Zakhai said the CLP made the decision on Wednesday after the central government promised to amend the Sixth schedule of the Constitution to give more autonomy and direct funding to autonomous district councils.
A CLP declaration in this regard was signed by 15 members as the remaining five were out of station. Their consent was taken over phone, party sources said.
The CLP, which included three nominated members, was also dissolved on Wednesday.
In the election to the MADC in May 2017, the Congress bagged 17 seats, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured five and its junior partner the Maraland Democratic Front (MDF) two. One independent candidate was also elected.
The Congress formed the executive committee and Zakhai became the chief executive member after he was elected the CLP leader.
The two MDF members later snapped ties with the MNF and joined the BJP.
